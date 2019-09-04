Deputies: man covered in burrs arrested after high-speed chase in Olmsted Co.

Clear
Dashaun Pittman is accused of speeding off, bailing out, leaving 3 people in the vehicle, and fleeing on foot.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 11:21 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Deputies arrested Dashaun Pittman, 20, late Tuesday night after a high-speed chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph.

Deputies were on patrol headed north on 50th Ave SE near Logan St when one of their automatic license plate readers tipped them off to a southbound Ford Focus registered an owner with a revoked drivers license, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy says the vehicle took off, and when it rolled to a stop on 50th Ave and Gavin Ln SE, Pittman bailed out and ran into a wooded area, leaving three people, including 2 juveniles, inside the car. Authorities say they also found 11 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

One hour later, Rochester police found Pittman covered in burrs near the intersection of US Highway 14 and 50th Ave SE.

Pittman is accused of a number of traffic violations, and he's facing charges including: felony fleeing, fleeing on foot, driving after revocation, and possession of marijuana.

