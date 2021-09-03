RPD captain graduates cutting-edge leadership course

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPD Captain Aaron Penning is being congratulated for completing a cutting-edge course on leadership in law enforcement.

Capt. Penning recently graduated from The Senior Management Institute for Police, an intensive program training top officers on the latest practices in policing, as well as handling of the most challenging issues facing law enforcement today.

“The combination of formal instruction with professors from Harvard and other elite institutions with informal learning among a diverse group of law enforcement leaders from across the country provided me additional foundations and strategies to utilize at Rochester Police Department,” said Captain Penning.

RPD says Captain Penning joined 100 law enforcement leaders from across the country for the three-week program in Orlando. It adds topics in the course curriculum included diversity, organizational strategy, organizational change, leadership, leadership communications, officer wellness, and new policing strategies and innovations.