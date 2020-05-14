RPD is asking for your support for National Police Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is National Police Week and normally, law enforcement would honor fallen officers with ceremonies. But the coronavirus pandemic has put all of those on hold for the time being.

While the Law Enforcement Memorial Service isn't happening in person at Soldier's Field this year, Rochester Police Department hopes that your support continues. RPD is getting creative to still honor fallen officers and they're asking for your help in doing so too. National Police Week is a time for law enforcement to mourn and honor their brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty. Lieutenant Gretchen O'Neil said just because there's a pandemic... that won't stop.

Officers still want to make sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice are still honored and recognized this week. "It's very important for agencies, for families, for survivors that have had officers die in the line of duty to be able to have some formal way to remember those officers so they're not forgotten for the sacrifices that they've made," said Lieutenant O'Neil.

RPD and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will be sharing a video on May 18th of a ceremony they were able to do so the community can still take part in honoring local officers. "I think sometimes with the social distancing especially and because events are being cancelled, people can't be together there's a lot of things that kind of either fall through the cracks or get forgotten," Lieutenant O'Neil explained. "So this was really a way for the public to be reminded that this still exists, but we're just doing it a different way this year."

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Southeast Minnesota will be held virtually in that video on Facebook. RPD will also be taking part in a virtual event hosted by the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association for Police Officer's Memorial Day. That's on May 15th and it'll be streamed on its Facebook page if you would like to join.