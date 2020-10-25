RPD asking for help locating missing man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

David Edward Janson, age 72, was last seen Friday about 2 AM getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue. He was driving a 2001 Silver Honda Accord with Illinois plates 226-0227.

He is described as having white hair, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 lbs, and last seen wearing red and black fleece and black sweatpants.

Family members say Janson is diabetic and without his medication. If you have any information, call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800 or dial 911.