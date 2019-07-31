Clear

RPD answering last minute questions on the new Hands-Free law

They want the public to be fully aware before it goes into effect.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law makers are urging people to put down their phone while on the road.
A new Minnesota law goes into effect tomorrow making it illegal to have a phone in your hand while driving.
The Rochester Police spent the morning at Café Steam to talk to community members before the law goes into effect.
Udu Ovraiti is a recent college grad.
He says a lot of his friends can't stay away from their phones for too long.
He's now going to be more vigilant on remaining hands free in the car.

“The fact that you look down to and type letters that second is just a lot to get off track from the road,” he said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a guide on options to go hands free on a variety of price ranges.

The cheapest is simply to put your phone away, in the glove box, the trunk or the backseat.
They recommend using the do not disturb setting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Explosion leaves two injured

Image

Staying Hands Free Can Be a Challenge

Image

Police Assisted Recovery Program

Image

Record-breaking meth bust

Image

Albert Lea Disaster Declaration

Image

Freeborn County Fairground Safety

Image

2 injured in Hancock County explosion

Image

Looking back at John Dillinger's Mason City bank robbery

Image

New MN law targets e-cigarettes

Image

Fake calls about fake warrants

Community Events