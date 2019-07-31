RPD answering last minute questions on the new Hands-Free law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law makers are urging people to put down their phone while on the road.
A new Minnesota law goes into effect tomorrow making it illegal to have a phone in your hand while driving.
The Rochester Police spent the morning at Café Steam to talk to community members before the law goes into effect.
Udu Ovraiti is a recent college grad.
He says a lot of his friends can't stay away from their phones for too long.
He's now going to be more vigilant on remaining hands free in the car.
“The fact that you look down to and type letters that second is just a lot to get off track from the road,” he said.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a guide on options to go hands free on a variety of price ranges.
The cheapest is simply to put your phone away, in the glove box, the trunk or the backseat.
They recommend using the do not disturb setting.
