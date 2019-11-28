RPD: Woman arrested for domestic assault

Rochester, Minn.-- RPD says they responded to a domestic assault report at 4620 18 Avenue NW at 6:04 Wednesday evening.
Police say 47-year-old Jennifer Jesserpunched and slapped the victim and then pushed a table into the victim's legs. The victim suffered visable injuries.
Jesser was arrested for Domestic Assault and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
