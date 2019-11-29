RPD: Thanksgiving DUI arrest

Rochester, Minn.-- A DUI arrest was made Thanksgiving afternoon at 4:33 in Rochester.

RPD says it all started when an officer was driving southbound on Broadway Avenue North near 7th Street North Thursday evening, when the officer saw a car going 15 miles per hour over the limit.

The driver, 31-year-old, Joseph Howard, had the smell of alcohol on his breath when he spoke, police say. After standard field sobriety tests were conducted, Howard was arrested for DUI.

RPD says his blood alcohol concentration level was over twice the legal limit. Howard has a prior DUI conviction.

Howard was transported without incident to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He's facing a 2nd degree DUI charge.