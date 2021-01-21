RPD, Marine ROTC duke it out in physical challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Rochester Police Department took part in a physical training challenge with local Marine ROTC students Thursday afternoon.

Leaders from both groups agreed to the challenge after RPD received a call on January 12th about a possible fight involving 16 people, with one person appearing dead. When officers arrived on the scene, they realized it was a group of Marine ROTC students training with a sandbag.

Both groups went head-to-head in a series of relay-style races, including a tire flip and push up relay. Ultimately the Marine ROTC squad edged out the group of RPD officers by winning in a tie-breaking sprint with weights.

"I'm not going to lie to you, my first thoughts were 'we're going to come out here and dominate,'" RPD Chief Jim Franklin said after the challenge. "I'm just glad we survived actually after seeing some of these Marine drill instructors. But we had a lot of fun, I saw a lot of smiles and laughs on my officer's faces, and we had fun doing it."

Chief Franklin says he's very impressed with the Marine ROTC group, and encourages them to look into joining RPD in the future.