RPD: Large hook damages business windows; fight involving beer bottles, gun under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Separate investigations are underway in Rochester, including one where someone threw a large hook through a pair of business windows.

One occurred Tuesday morning when someone threw a large hook through the Holiday gas station on 37th St. NW.

Two minutes later, Enterprise Car Rental reported an alarm call and learned the windows were broken in the same fashion.

Then, witnesses spotted two males with a handgun riding bicycles near Casey's, which forced an employee to run out of the back of the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, a large fight was reported in the 10 block of 3rd St. SW next to Tap House.

A man was found unconscious and was bleeding from the head.

Police said suspects cut off beer bottles to use them as weapons but nobody was hurt due to that. The person who was bleeding was not cooperative after waking up and refused to describe the victim.

A male was found with a gun and did not have a permit to carry it.