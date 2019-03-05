RPD Joins Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team

ROCHESTER, Minn.- On Monday night's city council meeting, the council unanimously approved $6,188.60 dollars for the Rochester Police Department to join the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.



They'll be joining 14 other agencies and focusing on narcotics and violent crimes.



The benefits of RPD joining this multi-jurisdictional team are that is allows the agencies involved to share intelligence and coordinate enforcement activities.



Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says it will be a huge help in issues that cross border lines, which is why it is so special for different regions to be part of. "It's a force multiplier for all agencies involved. When you have a large complex case, you have different entities plugging in different resources into the problem into that collaborative collective problem solving approach."