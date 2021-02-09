RPD: Driver goes unresponsive before a crash that resulted in vehicle fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - No serious injuries were reported after a crash Monday that began with a driver going unresponsive.

The Rochester Police Department said a 25-year-old male from Rochester was driving a Ford F-150 when he went unresponsive while driving on 11th St. SW.

The passenger woke up the driver, who then accelerated when driving onto Highway 52.

The driver struck a flatbed tow truck driven by a 19-year-old male. The F-150 went into the ditch, hit an RPU pole then went into the median where it caught fire.

It happened at 3:37 p.m.