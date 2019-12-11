Clear

RNeighbors is wrapping up their year and setting new goals for 2020

RNeighbors presented their year update to the city council.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Organizers of Rochester's RNeighbors said the group had a successful year. The group is part of a national organization that works to utilize resources and empower members of the community.

RNeighbors is no stranger to helping out the community and this year, they helped their volunteers contribute almost 3,000 hours of volunteer service. These volunteer hours went into the many different projects RNeighbors work on in the community throughout the year. Executive Director, René Halasy, explained not only is this a monetary value to the city, it's also allowing people in the community to grow relationships with each other - in turn making safer and happier neighborhoods.

Some of the major projects RNeighbors worked on in 2019 were two different tree plantings where volunteers planted over 150 trees, created street murals and new sign toppers. Halasy said looking back on the year, she's impressed with how the neighborhoods have grown. "Knowing that neighborhoods are organizing and working on things together, that keeps their identity," said Halasy. 

RNeighbors is looking forward to the new year with new goals. Halasy said she hopes 2020 will bring even more growth within the community and the organization as a whole. Their goal is to make the group more sustainable while continuing to improve Rochester's neighborhoods. "Currently it's one staff person and it's really to the point of capacity issues," explained Halasy. "So we're looking to work with the city to figure out how we can offer more to different neighborhoods and also be sustainable."

Halasy said if you're interested in doing more for your neighborhood, you can contact your neighborhood association to get involved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -15°
Temperatures rebound tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local organizations set goals for 2020

Image

Local family benefits from holiday toy drive

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on our next snow chance

Image

Hergert headed to the Phillies

Image

RPS moving forward with new school

Image

Tuesday's basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Baking for hospice patients

Image

Man rescued from river speaks

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Community Events