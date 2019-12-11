RNeighbors is wrapping up their year and setting new goals for 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Organizers of Rochester's RNeighbors said the group had a successful year. The group is part of a national organization that works to utilize resources and empower members of the community.

RNeighbors is no stranger to helping out the community and this year, they helped their volunteers contribute almost 3,000 hours of volunteer service. These volunteer hours went into the many different projects RNeighbors work on in the community throughout the year. Executive Director, René Halasy, explained not only is this a monetary value to the city, it's also allowing people in the community to grow relationships with each other - in turn making safer and happier neighborhoods.

Some of the major projects RNeighbors worked on in 2019 were two different tree plantings where volunteers planted over 150 trees, created street murals and new sign toppers. Halasy said looking back on the year, she's impressed with how the neighborhoods have grown. "Knowing that neighborhoods are organizing and working on things together, that keeps their identity," said Halasy.

RNeighbors is looking forward to the new year with new goals. Halasy said she hopes 2020 will bring even more growth within the community and the organization as a whole. Their goal is to make the group more sustainable while continuing to improve Rochester's neighborhoods. "Currently it's one staff person and it's really to the point of capacity issues," explained Halasy. "So we're looking to work with the city to figure out how we can offer more to different neighborhoods and also be sustainable."

Halasy said if you're interested in doing more for your neighborhood, you can contact your neighborhood association to get involved.