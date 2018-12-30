R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc. recalls chicken and sausage products

WASHINGTON - R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc. is recalling over 11,000 pounds of ready to eat chicken and meat sausage products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products may contain metal.
Consumers should look for products with the establishment number “EST. P-9156S.” These were shipped to retailers nationwide and could be contaminated.
The problem was discovered after complaints in December. However, there are been no confirmed reports of illnesses from these products.
To read the full report, click here.
