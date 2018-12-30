Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc. recalls chicken and sausage products

The food items may contain “foreign matter contamination,” like metal.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 7:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 7:26 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

WASHINGTON - R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc. is recalling over 11,000 pounds of ready to eat chicken and meat sausage products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products may contain metal.

Consumers should look for products with the establishment number “EST. P-9156S.” These were shipped to retailers nationwide and could be contaminated.

The problem was discovered after complaints in December. However, there are been no confirmed reports of illnesses from these products.

To read the full report, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Roads may become slick Monday evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Community Events