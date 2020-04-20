RHSHC gets $30,000 for IV pumps

CRESCO, Iowa – Regional Health Services of Howard County (RHSHC) has received a $30,000 donation to buy IV pumps.

“Many COVID-19 inpatients tend to require 2-3 simultaneous IV pumps during their stay,” says RHSHC President and CEO Robin Schluter. “We normally do not have a full census and our normal pump count is 7 pumps on the med/surg unit, 4 for OB and 4 for the ED (15 total). So, we have ordered an additional 10 IV pumps to prepare for COVID-19.”

The money was donated by CUSB Bank and CIA Insurance through the Thomson Charitable Trust.

“The Thomson Charitable Trust has two divisions, one for CUSB Bank and one for CIA Insurance, funded through profits from each business,” says Scott Thomson, CEO/President of CUSB Bank and President of CIA Insurance. “We want to use these funds to help our community and have decided to donate $15,000 from each of these divisions to purchase these needed IV pumps. The work of RHSHC is critical for our community and know that our donation will help in providing care for those impacted by COVID-19.”

Schluter says the IV pumps can be used to treat coronavirus patients now and will be a resources for any future needs.

“We feel it’s our organization(s) responsibility to support our local citizens and communities,” says Thomson, “not only during times of need, but for the welfare of our communities moving forward.”

Photo courtesty of RHSHC. Presenting the check on behalf of CUSB Bank is Scott Thomson (far left), CEO/President of CUSB Bank and President of CIA Insurance. Accepting is Dr. Paul Jensen, Chief of Medicine, RHSHC. Presenting the check on behalf of CIA Insurance is Cindy Butikofer, CIA Insurance Manager (far right). Accepting is Robin Schluter, CEO/President of RHSHC. Also pictured are (back row, from left to right, practicing social distancing and smiling big are) Jay Johnston, CUSB Vice President, RHSHC Board of Trustees; Danielle Courtney, Senior Director of Nursing, RHSHC; Mike Drees, CUSB Senior Vice President; George Willis, Chairman, RHSHC Board of Trustees; Brian Midthus, CIA Insurance Agent; and Amy Bollman, CIA Insurance Agent.