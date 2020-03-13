RFD's top priority is still the safety of the community as coronavirus spreads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department already takes plenty of safety precautions everyday, so they're saying not a whole lot is changing.
RFD will still be responding to calls like normal and providing the same level of care as before. Captain Caleb Feine said the only difference is firefighters might be wearing masks and eye wear when helping patients or do some assessments at more of a distance if the patient is showing symptoms. He said they might also ask you to put on a mask if you're the one needing care. "We're becoming more aware of what's happening, but our standard of care will not go down," explained Captain Feine. Responders are also taking measures to make sure medical equipment isn't being contaminated if they do care for someone who is showing symptoms.
Captain Feine wants to remind you that if you have any concerns or questions, you can contact Olmsted County Public Health.
