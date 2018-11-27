RFD wants community input

ROCHESTER, Minn.- inside the Rochester fire department emergency operations center....
Fire Chief Eric Kerska tells me the meeting is open to not just residents but also employers.
Representatives from mayo clinic filled the room.
Mayo Clinic is the largest employer in the Rochester area and Kerska says their input matters.
A topic discussed was about collaborating with mayo for training on how to handle different emergency situations.
“There's new challenges so know we're trying to figure out how we can continue to provide great service to our customers. Save lives protect property. How do we do that in a new normal,” The chief adds.
The next meeting will be this Thursday from 3-5pm at fire station 2.
