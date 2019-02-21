RFD trains for hazmat situations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday, the Rochester Fire Department had a hazardous materials training, specifically for ammonia and chlorine leaks and spills.

"Breathing these chemicals usually can lead to death, so the important thing for us to do is to make sure we're protecting our airways," explains Captain Brett Knapp.

In the last 10 years, RFD has responded to 40 chemical hazard calls. In the last 4 years, RFD has responded to 4 calls for ammonia leaks or spills.

RFD has a hazmat training quarterly, and focus specifically on ammonia and chlorine once a year.