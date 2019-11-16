RFD saves dog that fell through ice at Cascade Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester firefighters saved a dog that had fallen through the ice at Cascade Lake.

It happened just before noon on Saturday.

A crew used their ice rescue equipment to make their way out on the ice to the stranded dog. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the animal was tired from being in the water for about 10 minutes and had to be helped out of the water onto the surface.

The dog is expected to be OK.

RFD says it's a reminder that ice is never 100-percent safe. Ice conditions in the area are currently very dangerous. They advise travel of any kind on ice under four inches should not occur.