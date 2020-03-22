RFD responds to garage fire Sunday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fire officials are looking into what caused a garage fire Sunday evening.
It happened in the 5600 block of Cambridge Hill Place SE just after 7 o'clock.
According to Rochester Fire Department, crews arrived to find a two-stall detached garage on fire with flames coming out of a side window.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
The structure suffered major fire and smoke damage, which is estimated at $10,000.
Thankfully no one was injured.
