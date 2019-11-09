Clear
RFD reminds people to have working carbon monoxide detectors

It comes after they responded to a call Saturday morning at an apartment complex.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a reminder to have a working carbon monoxide detector after the Rochester Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide call Saturday.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. on the 700 block of First Avenue SW.

According to the department, the responding crew noticed two large generators were running on the outside of a building where construction was taking place. Firefighters found carbon monoxide in the atmosphere surrounding the building. They also detected the gas throughout the fifth floor of the building.

This led to the firefighters evacuating the building. Thankfully, they reported no injuries.

Once the department ventilated the building, tenants were allowed back inside.

According to officials, the original call that came in was due to a tenant's carbon monoxide detector sounding in the apartment.

The fire department wants to reminds people: "The presence of fully functioning carbon monoxide detectors are the only way to detect the colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that is produced by gas-powered equipment. Symptoms of CO poisoning often mimic those of the common flu. With the cold season already here, it is imperative that you have carbon monoxide detectors and that they are functioning in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations."

