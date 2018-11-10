Clear

RFD pushes new fire truck into service

The new truck will help protect RFD from cancer, and memorializes a fallen firefighter.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:40 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department welcomed their new ladder truck to the city with a "push in" ceremony, a tradition of fire service dating back to when fire engines were pulled by horses.

The new truck 12 has some updated features from the old truck 12. For example, "With the understanding of cancer in the fire service, we've got extra compartments on the truck so that we can actually stow our fire equipment on it rather than wear it in the apparatus after we get out of a house fire," explains firefighter Chad Kuhlman.

A memorial for a former RFD firefighter, Captain Peter Mackey, who died in the line of duty, is printed on the side of the truck. "If we don't know where we came from, we don't know where we're going and as far as we're concerned, honoring the remembrance of peter mackey is important to us in the sense that every time we get into this truck, we can see his name and remember what the job means," says Kuhlman.

The old truck 12 will be put in reserve.

