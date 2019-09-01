RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is gearing up to put some new equipment to use this month.

The department got two new fire engines to replace two others that were about 20 years old.

RFD tells KIMT the new engines have features making it easier for firefighters to get in and out of quickly.

The new trucks also emit less pollution than the old ones.

Above all else, the apparatus helps the department better serve the community.

"It's important for us to stay up with technology and have engines that run in order for us to get to calls efficiently," Mandee Marx, a firefighter with RFD, said. "We want to make sure our engines and all our machinery are working correctly so that we can put out fires or get to calls quickly, and know that we can count on our machines to work or our engines to work when we need them."

RFD estimates each new fire engine costs around $550,000. The old fire engines will stay in reserve, available for the department to use if another engine is out temporarily.

The new engine 16 is set to start being used this week. The new engine 2 is expected to be used starting in a couple of weeks.