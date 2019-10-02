The Rochester Fire Department is fighting more than fires this October

ROCHESTER, Minn. The Rochester Fire Department is doing their part in spreading awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

They made shirts and sweatshirts which you can spot the firefighters wearing all month.

The funds made from the clothing will go towards Join the Journey in Rochester.

Shirts and sweatshirts will first be made available to city employees, and then the public so be sure to keep up with the fire department’s social media to find out when you can purchase one.