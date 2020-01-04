Clear

RFD: Sprinkler system contains fire at Rochester nail salon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A sprinkler system is being thanked for containing a fire at a Rochester nail salon.

Just after 7:15 Saturday morning, the Rochester Fire Department were called to Polished Nail Salon located at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW.

According to RFD, when crews arrived they heard alarms sounding outside of the building. As they entered, they encountered heavy smoke.

Firefighters found a small fire at one of the workstations inside the business. They say it was being held in check by a single sprinkler head.

The business suffered fire damage to the workstation and smoke damage throughout the suite.

No damage extended to other businesses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

