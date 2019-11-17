RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester dog is expected to be 'okay' after falling through a partially frozen Cascade Lake on Saturday.

Rochester Fire Department said the dog was in the freezing water for about 10 minutes before being pulled to safety.

KIMT talked to RFD about some of the equipment used in such rescues, like the ice rescue suit.

"It's a suit that protects us from the cold water but also serves as a flotation so we don't have to wear a life jacket with it. It has deployable ice picks so when we go rescue someone, the rescuer can use the ice picks to get out of the water," KC Clark, a motor operator with RFD, said.

Clark said Saturday was the first area ice rescue of the season and hopefully the last. He's reminding people about ice safety, especially this early in the season.

"People are really eager to go ice fishing and things like that," he said. "Especially earlier in the season you may want to be equipped with a life preserver and definitely ice sticks if you're going to be going out on the ice."

The ice sticks can help people crawl out of freezing water. Learn more about how to get out after a fall into freezing water here.

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, people can typically walk out onto ice that is four inches thick. The Minnesota DNR advises not to use a snowmobile or ATV on the ice until it's 5-7 inches thick.

That being said, authorities warn ice can be deceiving.

"No ice is completely 100%t safe. We don't want to recommend that people, take away from the recreational activities and we expect people to go enjoy the outdoors but at the same time have safety in mind," Clark said.

To learn more about ice safety, click here.