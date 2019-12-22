Clear

RFD: Kitchen fire at Kahler Grand Hotel Sunday morning

Fire crews credit a single sprinkler head for containing the fire.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Kahler Grand Hotel Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived just after 8:30 a.m., they found smoke on the 11th floor. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from a staff kitchen area.

The department was able to extinguish the flames while the 11th floor was searched and evacuated.

The fire left behind smoke and water damage.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

Fire crews credit a single sprinkler head for containing the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
A warm Christmas week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 2

Image

Hoops highlights from the SEC Showcase

Image

Car enthusiasts collect toys

Image

Crystal Lake Fire Department visit residents

Image

Local wrestlers win big in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament

Image

Cory Booker returns to North Iowa

Image

Lourdes girls fall at home to Eagan

Image

Sean Weather 12/21 1

Image

Mayo grad Robertson to play for National Championship

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Community Events