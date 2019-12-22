RFD: Kitchen fire at Kahler Grand Hotel Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Kahler Grand Hotel Sunday morning.
When fire crews arrived just after 8:30 a.m., they found smoke on the 11th floor. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from a staff kitchen area.
The department was able to extinguish the flames while the 11th floor was searched and evacuated.
The fire left behind smoke and water damage.
One person was treated for minor injuries.
Fire crews credit a single sprinkler head for containing the fire.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
