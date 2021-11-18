RFD Hazardous Materials Team shares safety procedures they follow in deadly situations

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After suspicious luggage stalled an Amtrak train last night in Red Wing, RFD's Hazardous Materials Team was called to search the train for any possible hazards. Although these situations don't happen often, when they do, they can be dangerous.

According to Rochester Fire Department Captain Brett Knapp, they're always making sure to keep the public and themselves out of harm's way. The hazmat team employs monitoring equipment so they know the types of hazards they're facing. Knapp shared with KIMT News 3 the steps they take when they arrive at a call.

"Once we get past that sort of recon phase where we're trying to figure out what we have, how much of it, and where it might be going next, we determine what we need to do to keep people safe in that particular area. We also have the capability to do some mitigation in that area as well."

The team also faces a lot of untold dangers when at a call. This includes things they can't see that are in the air, on the ground, or that are flammable.

Making a situation safer could involve steps like patching a tank or closing a valve. Wednesday night's situation in Red Wing caused 80 passengers to be delayed for seven hours.