RFD: Don’t just change your clocks, check your detectors

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Daylight Savings is on Sunday, March 10, and people will move their clocks an hour ahead.

Rochester Fire Department is just one of the department’s in the viewing area encouraging people to also take this day to check their carbon monoxide detectors.

“With the winter we've had, as we know, the snow just keeps coming. We have seen, and we have responded to calls because the vents are not clear for those gas burning appliances and that has caused some carbon monoxide incidents,” Captain Holly Mulholland with Rochester Fire Department said.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, CO poisoning claims the lives of over 400 people every year.

RFD advises people to check the batteries and check the alarm to make sure it’s working properly.

To learn more about carbon monoxide and how to protect against poisoning, click here.

A new report from the National Fire Prevention Association finds that three in five home fire deaths were in homes without a smoke alarm or without a working smoke alarm. This is why Capt. Mulholland also said Daylight Savings is a good reminder to check smoke alarms.

"What we know about fires, right now, today, is that they're burning hotter, they're burning faster," She said. "So, that early notification of a fire in your home or in the building is going to allow you to evacuation more quickly and getting outside is the best way to keep yourself safe in the event of a fire."

The NFPA gives these guidelines for fire alarms:

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

• Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.