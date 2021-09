ROCHESTER, Minn.- Thursday is the start of RFD's fall rookie academy. RFD will welcome two new recruits to fill vacancies resulting from recent retirements.

The recruits will undertake a six-week rookie training program.

The new recruits already have their state firefighter one and two certifications, as well as national EMT certification.

During the academy, they will be trained on the operational strategies and practices utilized by RFD.