REAL ID Update: Avoid Multiple Office Visits, Pre-Apply Online

This request will decrease the time you spend at the counter when getting your license or ID.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

KIMT News 3 -- With the deadline to be REAL ID ready less than a year away, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MN DPS) is encouraging Minnesotans to use their online pre-application tool. The online feature will decrease the time people need to spend at the counter when getting their license or ID, and it will ensure they have the right documents.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver's license or ID, passport, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States or enter federal facilities.

About 9.72 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and identification card holders are currently REAL ID ready, according to the MN DPS. That’s up from 7.8 percent at the end of September.

