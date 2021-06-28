READI announces pick for the organization's next permanent president

ROCHESTER, Minn - A fresh, but familiar face will be leading a key organization's efforts to strengthen businesses across Southeast Minnesota.

John Wade will be the next president of Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc., or RAEDI, after a nine-month stint as the organization’s interim president. In addition to nearly two decades serving on RAEDI's Board of Directors, Wade’s resume includes a 12-year tenure as president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and extensive private sector experience.

Looking ahead, Wade says RAEDI will continue working tirelessly to ensure local businesses have every possible opportunity to grow and stay rooted in our area.

"We are very bullish and very excited about the future of our economy, and really, base economic growth," Wade said. "But there are real challenges, so we need to make sure we have the financial tools available to those businesses, and that we have all of the training possible to ensure that all people have the opportunity to participate."

In addition to highlighting the importance of diversifying Rochester's economy outside the healthcare sector, Wade tells KIMT our region's biggest challenge may be finding enough qualified workers to fill the jobs businesses are offering.

"Our greatest challenge is probably not a shortage of capital, it is the labor shortage that we face, and making sure that we have a qualified workforce to meet the demand of business." Wade continued, "businesses are hiring, and we have a number of businesses, and the only thing holding them back right now is finding the workforce to fill those really great jobs. We're creating a lot of really good jobs in this area, and you don't necessarily have to have a four-year degree to do it."

RAEDI's success in the coming years will be measured by its ability to continue sparking economic growth, and diversification in our local economy, Wade says.