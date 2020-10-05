RDA works with businesses to provide winter weather outdoor dining

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we’re still seeing warmer weather this week the Rochester Downtown Alliance is working to make sure area businesses have appropriate outdoor seating when colder temperatures hit.

The RDA and the city of Rochester provided grant funds this summer to expand outdoor seating and are now looking to do the same for winter months.

There were around $43,000 provided to around 20 different businesses to renovate outdoor seating since indoor capacity dropped to 50% due to COVID-19.

Senior director of placemaking Karli McElroy says the organization is looking at providing bu7sinessesw with heat lamps, fire pits or even better furniture like wood over metal to make customers comfortable outdoors during colder winter weather.

She explained, “Then also knowing it's going to be darker as well so helping them think through lighting and different concepts to make people have a really positive experience out there.”

The RDA says if businesses are interested in funding options they can reach out to staff through their website or by calling

(507) 216-9882 for more information.