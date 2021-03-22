RDA announces new Director of Events & Strategic Partnerships

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is announcing a new director of events & strategic partnerships.

Kanika Couchene will be starting in the position starting March 23. Executive director Holly Masek says as vaccines are being administered there's a chance for larger events hosted by the RDA like Thursdays on First and Third.

Masek says she's excited to see how Couchen and the rest of the team tackle the challenges of event planning as the pandemic continues.

"We really don't know yet when the community will be fully vaccinated and we run such large events it would be very difficult for us to run them if we need to keep mask requirements in place, if we still need to be super careful about social distancing. So, we're still making decisions as we go."

According to a press release Couchen will also nurture relationships with community partners and develop working relations with downtown stakeholder businesses and organizations.