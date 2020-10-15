RDA: $1 million donated to downtown businesses in Rochester

RCOHESTER, Minn. - Dozens of small businesses in Rochester are getting a financial boost from an anonymous private donor.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says there are 85 businesses that have been awarded grant funds after an anonymous donor established a $1 million fund to help owners get back on their feet during the pandemic.

The RDA says there are fewer regulations on the funds which allows businesses to use the money as they see fit.

Executive director Holly Masek says that means businesses can use it for rent relief, safety measures, to try building a website to bring in new customers or covering payroll.

Masek says the money is mainly being distributed to retail, restaurants and non-hotel hospitality businesses,

She says the goal is to help businesses survive through the winter months when foot traffic tends to decrease.

“Part of this hope with this grand gesture is that we won't lose some of the great vitality that we have downtown right now,” said Masek. “The second part is that this draws enough attention downtown and to the amazing businesses that we have down there that some of our Rochester residents will understand while they may not have a million dollars they can make a difference too just by patronizing our downtown businesses.”

Masek says while there are great deals online she still encourages Rochester residents to consider shopping local as the holiday season draw closer to help businesses through this difficult period.

The RDA says it plans to distribute the funds next week.