RCTC's championship hopes end in national semifinal

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The RCTC volleyball team's championship dreams ended in heartbreaking fashion, falling in five sets to Columbus State Friday.
It was one of the most successful seasons the program has had in years. RCTC Head Coach Amber Zitzow said it was a difficult loss.
"It's very hard but I'm proud of how we played," Zitzow said. "We played with heart, we played, we did not give up, it's just a really tough loss."
