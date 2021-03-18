RCTC's Simmons named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - College baseball season is already underway and the RCTC Yellowjackets are already off to an impressive 3-0-1 start. A major credit to the early success is the team’s pitching staff, particularly Andrew Simmons.

Simmons was among the college freshmen that didn’t get to have a season in 2020, but he made the most out of that time perfecting his pitching. Now, he is the NJCAA Pitcher of the Week.

“It means a lot. It means that my work is paying off. It means I’m being successful where I’m at,” he said.

Successful might be an understatement. The Stewartville native has allowed just six hits and one earned run for a 1.13 ERA. He has also retired six batters and walked one.

While Head Coach Clark Jones isn’t one to spend much time looking at the stat book, he does expect his pitchers to be efficient in first-pitch strikes and overall strike percentage where Simmons’ numbers are off the charts.

“He was at 88 percent overall strike percentage and he was at 100 percent in first-pitch strike percentage and that’s ungodly – that’s amazing,” Jones said. “Big leaguers don’t have those numbers.”

Simmons says those numbers are a result of his training.

“I’ve done Driveline for a few years with my pitching coach from back in high school and that’s definitely developed my game where I want it to be and hard work pays off,” Simmons said.

Coach Jones says at this pace the sky is the limit for Simmons.

“If he continues to work on his velocity he could play Division I. He could possibly even get drafted,” Jones said. “He’s got to improve his velocity but in terms of knowing the game, knowing how to pitch, knowing how to make the ball move, disrupting the hitter’s timing and stuff like that, he’s beyond his years.”

RCTC returns to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with a doubleheader against Rainy River Community College on Friday.