RCTC's Rutledge named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- One day after advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament, the RCTC YellowJackets are receiving another honor.

Sophomore Carrie Rutledge was named the MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year after a dominant season for the Jackets. The Hayfield grad is second in NJCAA Division III with 501 kills and leads the nation with 4.91 kills-per-set.

RCTC will host the National Tournament Thursday.