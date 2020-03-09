RCTC wrestling wins third national title

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – In October, RCTC wrestling coach Randy Rager told KIMT that the goal each year is to win a national title and to send as many guys to the national tournament as possible. In December, the team was “exceeding expectations.” In March, the Yellowjackets were crowned national champions.

“Bonus points were key,” Rager said. “It was Pin City for Rochester. Pin, after pin, after pin.”

Saturday’s national title marks the third in the wrestling program’s history. In the experience section of their resume for 2020, add the following:

3rd place finish at nationals among scholarship and non-scholarship schools.

North District champions.

MCAC champions

2nd place finish at national duals

Jeremiah Colon said they never doubted they could accomplish all of the above.

“This year since the beginning we knew we had it in us to be able to win it. Ever since the beginning, we were saying that we were going to be 2020 national champs,” said Colon.

Perhaps one of the biggest elements of success for the Yellowjackets this season was their team chemistry, ultimately creating a brotherhood forcing them to push one another day after day.

“It was amazing to get to watch how everyone – every wrestler in the room from the beginning of the year grow into crazy athletes,” Auston Hall said. “We had three kids on the team that could do a backflip. Then, it ended up being nine out of 12 kids in the room at the end of the year can all do backflips and stuff.”

Throughout the national tournament, RCTC continued to prove why it’s one of the best junior college programs in the country with six grapplers being named All-Americans. They include Hall, Colon, Parker Dobrocky, Seth Brossard, Gavin Christoffersen, and Richie Hammonds.

“It’s pretty cool,” an injured Hall said. He suffered an injury during his national title match. “I didn’t expect it until I got to the tournament. My coaches did an amazing job getting me mentally prepared for the tournament.

While winning a national championship is something to be proud of and excited about, there’s no downtime in Pin City - it’s back to the grind.

“You can’t really take a break,” Rager, NJCAA Non-Scholarship Coach of the Year said. “The guys that are here are still on our lifting program now. We’re going to start to get into our freestyles and Greco season with those guys. You know, these guys love wrestling so I mean really there is no break here.”