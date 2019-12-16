ROCHESTER, Minn. - In October, RCTC wrestling coach Randy Rager told KIMT News 3 that the goal for his team each year is to win the national tournament and to win the national tournament, you have to have wrestlers there.

On Monday, he said the team is already exceeding his expectations for the halfway point of the season.

“Definitely performing to expectations and actually exceeding for quite a few of them,” he said.

The team is off to a great start this year, ranking 18th in the nation with four ranked as individuals. Among them is Seth Brossard, a freshman from Kenyon-Wanmingo where he was a two-time state medalist and a Class A state champ. He carries a 15-6 record, ranking 8th in the nation.

“Hard work pays off and we’re having fun,” said Brossard. “Everybody’s working and getting better and we’ve had our improvements. Everybody’s got stuff to work on but we’re just moving forward.”

Alex Lloyd, a grappler who did a brief Division I stint has joined the Yellowjackets with an impressive resume. He’s been named a USA/Wrestling All-American 14 time sand ranks 6th in the nation after notching wins over opponents at various levels.

“157 is always a tough bracket. There’s a lot of studs in there all the time and I’ve just been wrestling really good,” he said. “I don’t really care who it is, what they’re ranked, or anything – just going out there, wrestling how I wrestle. I’m confident and prevail.”

“He’s a guy that definitely could be the next national champion for RCTC,” Rager added.

Brossard says the team’s success in the early going is a result of hard work on the mat day in and day out.

“I mean we’re in here most days. We kind of have a little break now since we don’t wrestle until mid-January, but I mean we work hard every week, make the right weight cut, and wrestle hard on the weekend.”

If the Yellowjackets maintain their dedication they’re in line to once again make history. They pride themselves in that continued excellence.

“We’ve won the last seven MCAC conference championships, so we’re hoping to get our eighth championship here coming up,” Rager said.

RCTC returns to the mat at the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, KY on Jan. 10.