RCTC women's basketball team competes in Region XIII championship game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - THE RCTC women's basketball team took on United Tribes Technical College in the Region XIII championship Sunday.

The RCTC Yellowjackets are riding a 5-game win streak.

The Yellowjackets get the tip, which is a good sign for what's to come.

RCTC finds Olivia Christianson down low and she gets the bucket early in the game.

Off the rebound, Christianson uses the backboard to get that one to fall.

The Yellowjackets go up by eight in the second quarter.

Christianson led RCTC with 32 points and eight steals.

Myia Ruzek added 16 off the bench.

Coach says if you're going to start a team, his team is the one you want.

He's excited for next weekend.

"This group I don't think is done. I think they've got some lofty goals. It's a great group and they continue to just be hungry. That's what makes going to practice fun every day," says Head Coach Jason Bonde.

The team will host the Nebraska region champion on Saturday.