RCTC women's basketball preps for region championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women’s basketball team is on a roll this season. The Yellowjackets are sitting at a perfect 15-0 after Wednesday’s 64-46 win in the Region XIII semifinal against Bay College.

“The girls have bought into what we’re trying to do. They work extremely hard, they play for each other, they play as a group,” Coach Jason Bonde said. “The other thing is they continue to get better, they’re not satisfied with what they have.”

The Yellowjackets will travel to Bismarck, N.D., this weekend to play United Tribes of North Dakota.

“Bismarck is 2-20 but that can be very deceiving,” Bonde said. “They play in a very tough league. It’s nothing but Division I and Division II junior colleges….they’re battle-tested, I will tell you that.”

Still, Coach Bonde is confident in his team’s ability and experience.

“I think there’s only two players that haven’t played in a state tournament or a national tournament for volleyball,” he said. “Just that environment and that kind of belief system that has to go into place to be successful – they’ve all kind of experienced that.”

The Region XIII Championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Apr. 4.