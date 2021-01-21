RCTC women's basketball preps for first game in almost two years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the start of the season being delayed to COVID-19, Friday will mark the first time the RCTC women's basketball team will have played a game since March 2, 2019, when it plays host to Highland Community College (Ill.).

"They've worked hard in this last couple of weeks to get to this point and I'm nervous already," said head coach, Jason Bonde. "I can't wait and I know they're excited to play."

Coach Bonde isn't alone when it comes to dealing with nerves. For many of his players, it will be the first time they've stepped on the court to play a game in two years. The Yellowjackets didn't have enough players to fill a roster last season. Coach Bonde spent that time recruiting a roster full of local talent that can't wait to take the court on Friday.

"I think we're all going in really confident and excited," Olivia Christianson said. "There's a lot of nerves because it's been a long time since we've all played a basketball game either since high school, and a couple of people haven't played for more than that."

If you look at the banners inside the Rochester Regional Sports Center, it is clear that this team has a successful history that Coach Bonde is hopeful his team will be able to replicate.

"This team has a chance," he said. "This team very well could do that. A lot of hard work goes into that. The good thing is that we're on the right process to do that. They're playing well together."

"For eight people, I think we'll really go far with the short season that we have. Our defense and our offense are coming together pretty quick and I think in the end, it'll all work out," said Myia Ruzek.

Coach Bonde says they've done all the preparation they can for this first matchup but he's ready for the x's and o's to come to life.

"Hopefully as we grow as a team and continue to come together and learn how each other plays, I think you'll see a lot of exciting basketball and I'm looking forward to what this team can become."

Friday's game begins at 5 p.m. with limited fans in attendance. The game will be live-streamed through RCTC. or you can catch the highlights on Sports Overtime during KIMT News 3 at 10.