ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC women's basketball team continued its winning ways Wednesday evening, defeating Riverland 95-53.

Kandace Sikkink led had a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds. Olivia Christianson added 23 points and Jadyn Anderson chipped in an additional 13 points and eight boards.

The Yellowjackets are now 5-0 on the season and will be back in action on Feb. 13 at home against Minnesota West. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.