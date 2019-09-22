RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Yellowjackets are on a roll. RCTC grabbed their fourth-straight win Saturday, defeating Central Lakes 41-7.
RCTC will have a bye next week before facing Fond Du Lac Tribal & Community College Oct. 5.
