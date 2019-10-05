RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Make that five straight wins for the RCTC football team. The YellowJackets defeated Fon Du Lac 36-27 Saturday.
RCTC will next face Itasca next Saturday at home.
