Clear

RCTC wins eighth-striaght MCAC title

"We had two perfect duals where we pinned everybody on their lineup."

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC wrestlers have done it again. The Yellowjackets won their eighth-straight Minnesota College Athletic Conference title on Tuesday after shutting out the competition.

RCTC defeated Ridgewater 60-0, Minnesota West 59-0, Itasca 54-0, and Northland 54-0.

“First I want to thank all of the fans that came,” said Yellowjacket heavyweight, John Noll. “It was wonderful to have them cheering us all on. Today we won every single dual – we didn’t lose a single match. I think we had two perfect duals where we pinned everybody on their lineup. It’s a great day, nobody lost.”

RCTC returns to action at the Worthington Open on Jan. 18 at 9 AM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -24°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -22°
Rochester
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -25°
Cold and snow coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

Mayor Pete stops by Mason City

Image

Talking about "Clean Energy First"

Image

PETA reacts to Zebra Fish experiment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Northwood-Kensett

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Image

DMC Clean Energy Initiative

Community Events