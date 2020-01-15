RCTC wins eighth-striaght MCAC title

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC wrestlers have done it again. The Yellowjackets won their eighth-straight Minnesota College Athletic Conference title on Tuesday after shutting out the competition.

RCTC defeated Ridgewater 60-0, Minnesota West 59-0, Itasca 54-0, and Northland 54-0.

“First I want to thank all of the fans that came,” said Yellowjacket heavyweight, John Noll. “It was wonderful to have them cheering us all on. Today we won every single dual – we didn’t lose a single match. I think we had two perfect duals where we pinned everybody on their lineup. It’s a great day, nobody lost.”

RCTC returns to action at the Worthington Open on Jan. 18 at 9 AM.