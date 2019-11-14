RCTC volleyball sweeps Harper, advances to national semifinal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - "It's always nice to get the first game out of the way, all of the first game nerves of the tournament so I'm hoping for a more smooth beginning," said Carrie Rutledge.

The second-seeded Yellowjackets received a first-round bye in the NJCAA DIII Volleyball National Championship, facing Harper in Thursday's quarterfinals.

RCTC didn't get the start it had hoped for giving up the first five points of the first set. Once the crowd settled in the team relaxed and began playing the brand of volleyball they have all year. Coach Zitzow said it was a key moment.

"Just getting comfortable and communicating with each other was a big thing and listening."

That 5-0 moment was when Hayley Dessner began to heat up for 11 kills, but she wasn't the only one that made a difference on the court.

"It was more of a team effort," Dessner said. Carrie Rutledge is the one personally I would say brought the team back for us."

Rutledge went for a game-high 23 kills, hitting .432.

"I just go out there and I play, I have fun, and that's what I really focus on and I make sure that everyone's up and you know just being positive," Rutledge said.

The #2 Yellowjackets for the consecutive year have advanced to the national semifinals. This time against #3 Columbus State. With the goal of winning a national title, they will keep perfecting and say the fan base will help carry them along.

"It means so much to us, the fans behind us cheering after every point - it's awesome to be in Rochester and we couldn't do it without our fans."