RCTC volleyball ranked first in the nation

ROCHESTER, MInn. - The RCTC volleyball team is red hot to start the season, fueled by a 13-0 start to its 2019 campaign for national attention.
The latest NJCAA volleyball poll was released on Monday with the Yellowjackets placed at the top of the list.
RCTC is number on in the country after the undefeated start with the team sweeping its own invitational this past weekend.
Conference play for RCTC begins on Wednesday as the Jackets travel to Minnesota West.
