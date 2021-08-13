RCTC volleyball coach hopes USA win in the Olympics sparks even more interest in the sport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many Minnesota athletes were represented in the Olympics, including volleyball.

The RCTC head volleyball coach hopes the interest in the sport grows even more.

"I think this is going to spike a whole new interest and want to, or as a spectator, to learn more about it and what volleyball is or for the young girls to start," says Coach Nerison.

RCTC volleyball head coach Jen Nerison is in her first season with the team and she is excited to get to work.

She says hard work, determination, dedication, and passion are important to achieving big goals, and the USA indoor volleyball team demonstrated just that by claiming gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I think it's really exciting for the sport of volleyball. It's really up and coming and it's very established here in Minnesota," says Coach Nerison.

She says there is so much interest in the sport in southern Minnesota, adding the talent here is unmated.

You can go to any area high school or college and the competitive level is so high.

One Edina native was on the Olympic team and three Minnesotans were alternates, including Hannah Tapp from Stewartville.

"I think that, you know, being from Minnesota, all these younger girls can relate and kind of like maybe I've seen her or I've been coached by her at a camp and I think that's pretty neat and special," says Coach Nerison.