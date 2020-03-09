Clear
RCTC to host junior college basketball title tournament

Games begin Wednesday at noon.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 11:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men’s Division III Basketball Championships are returning to Rochester.

Rochester Community and Technical College will again host the tournament, with the #4 ranked RCTC Yellowjackets taking part. Games will start noon on Wednesday and the title contest is scheduled to tip off Saturday at 5 pm. The Yellowjackets’ game will tip off Thursday at 6 pm.

Other teams competing for the NJCAA Division III championship are the #1 ranked Sandhills Community College in North Carolina; #2 ranked Mohawk Valley Community College in New York; #3 ranked Eastfield College in Texas; #5 ranked Richland College in Texas; #6 ranked Hostos Community College in New York; #7 ranked Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania; #8 ranked Herkimer County Community College in New York; #9 ranked Columbus State Community College in Ohio; #10 ranked Nassau Community College in New York; #11 ranked St. Cloud Technical and Community College in Minnesota, and #12 ranked Rhode Island College.

